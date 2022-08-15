Ex-Dividend Reminder: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ResMed and Amgen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/22, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/9/22, ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/22/22, and Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.94 on 9/8/22. As a percentage of LH's recent stock price of $261.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when LH shares open for trading on 8/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for RMD to open 0.18% lower in price and for AMGN to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LH, RMD, and AMGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH):



ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, 0.74% for ResMed Inc., and 3.12% for Amgen Inc.

In Monday trading, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are currently up about 0.7%, ResMed Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Amgen Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

