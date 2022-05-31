Ex-Dividend Reminder: La-Z-Boy, Harley-Davidson and Tapestry

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/22, La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 6/15/22, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 6/17/22, and Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/27/22. As a percentage of LZB's recent stock price of $25.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when LZB shares open for trading on 6/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 0.45% lower in price and for TPR to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LZB, HOG, and TPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for La-Z-Boy Inc., 1.79% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 2.94% for Tapestry Inc.

In Tuesday trading, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently down about 1.4%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are down about 3.3%, and Tapestry Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

