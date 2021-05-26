Ex-Dividend Reminder: La-Z-Boy, BorgWarner and Wendy's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), and Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/15/21, BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/15/21, and Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of LZB's recent stock price of $42.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when LZB shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for BWA to open 0.34% lower in price and for WEN to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LZB, BWA, and WEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for La-Z-Boy Inc., 1.38% for BorgWarner Inc, and 1.72% for Wendy's Co .

In Wednesday trading, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6%, BorgWarner Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Wendy's Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

