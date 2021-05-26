Ex-Dividend Reminder: L3Harris Technologies, Watts Water Technologies and Premier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), and Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 6/15/21, Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/15/21, and Premier Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of LHX's recent stock price of $216.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when LHX shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for WTS to open 0.19% lower in price and for PINC to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LHX, WTS, and PINC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, 0.77% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, and 2.19% for Premier Inc.

In Wednesday trading, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are currently trading flat, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Premier Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

