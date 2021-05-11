Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kroger, FirstCash and Exelon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/21, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/1/21, FirstCash Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/28/21, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 6/10/21. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $39.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 5/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for FCFS to open 0.42% lower in price and for EXC to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KR, FCFS, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



FirstCash Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Kroger Co , 1.67% for FirstCash Inc, and 3.46% for Exelon Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Kroger Co shares are currently up about 0.8%, FirstCash Inc shares are off about 2.3%, and Exelon Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

