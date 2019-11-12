Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kroger, Duke Energy and Southwest Gas Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/19, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/1/19, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.945 on 12/16/19, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 12/2/19. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $26.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 11/14/19. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.08% lower in price and for SWX to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KR, DUK, and SWX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for Kroger Co , 4.30% for Duke Energy Corp, and 2.87% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Kroger Co shares are currently up about 1.1%, Duke Energy Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

