Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, Royal Bank of Canada and AptarGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/22, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 11/9/22, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.28 on 11/24/22, and AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 11/16/22. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $13.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 10/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.45% lower in price and for ATR to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DNUT, RY, and ATR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Krispy Kreme Inc, 5.81% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 1.59% for AptarGroup Inc..

In Friday trading, Krispy Kreme Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are off about 0.3%, and AptarGroup Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

