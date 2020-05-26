Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kraft Heinz, TransUnion and Yum! Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/20, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), and Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/26/20, TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 6/12/20, and Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 6/12/20. As a percentage of KHC's recent stock price of $30.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Kraft Heinz Co to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when KHC shares open for trading on 5/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for TRU to open 0.09% lower in price and for YUM to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KHC, TRU, and YUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.23% for Kraft Heinz Co , 0.36% for TransUnion, and 2.10% for Yum! Brands Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kraft Heinz Co shares are currently up about 2%, TransUnion shares are up about 3.1%, and Yum! Brands Inc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

