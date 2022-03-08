Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kraft Heinz, Lear and MGP Ingredients

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), and MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/25/22, Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/30/22, and MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of KHC's recent stock price of $40.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Kraft Heinz Co to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when KHC shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for LEA to open 0.58% lower in price and for MGPI to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KHC, LEA, and MGPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.00% for Kraft Heinz Co, 2.34% for Lear Corp., and 0.60% for MGP Ingredients Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kraft Heinz Co shares are currently off about 0.3%, Lear Corp. shares are up about 1.9%, and MGP Ingredients Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

