Ex-Dividend Reminder: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Waste Management and Kinross Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/21, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), and Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/28/21, Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 6/18/21, and Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/17/21. As a percentage of KNX's recent stock price of $47.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when KNX shares open for trading on 6/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for WM to open 0.41% lower in price and for KGC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KNX, WM, and KGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, 1.63% for Waste Management, Inc. , and 1.47% for Kinross Gold Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Waste Management, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Kinross Gold Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

