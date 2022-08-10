Ex-Dividend Reminder: KLAC, United Parcel Service and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 9/1/22, United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 9/1/22, and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/29/22. As a percentage of KLAC's recent stock price of $368.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of KLA Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when KLAC shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for UPS to open 0.76% lower in price and for FTAI to open 1.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLAC, UPS, and FTAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for KLA Corp, 3.05% for United Parcel Service Inc, and 7.34% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC.

In Wednesday trading, KLA Corp shares are currently up about 2.7%, United Parcel Service Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

