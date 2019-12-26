Ex-Dividend Reminder: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Sunstone Hotel Investors and First Industrial Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/15/20, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 1/15/20, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/21/20. As a percentage of KREF's recent stock price of $20.84, this dividend works out to approximately 2.06%, so look for shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc to trade 2.06% lower — all else being equal — when KREF shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for SHO to open 4.10% lower in price and for FR to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KREF, SHO, and FR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):



Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.25% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, 16.40% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, and 2.26% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.