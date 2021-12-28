Ex-Dividend Reminder: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Franklin Resources and MFA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), and MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/14/22, Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/14/22, and MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/31/22. As a percentage of KREF's recent stock price of $21.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when KREF shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for BEN to open 0.85% lower in price and for MFA to open 2.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KREF, BEN, and MFA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):



Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.01% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, 3.39% for Franklin Resources Inc, and 9.39% for MFA Financial, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Franklin Resources Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and MFA Financial, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

