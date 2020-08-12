Ex-Dividend Reminder: KKR, Arbor Realty Trust and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/20, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 9/1/20, Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/31/20, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/31/20. As a percentage of KKR's recent stock price of $36.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of KKR & CO Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when KKR shares open for trading on 8/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for ABR to open 2.60% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KKR, ABR, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for KKR & CO Inc, 10.40% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc, and 1.46% for Kemper Corp .

In Wednesday trading, KKR & CO Inc shares are currently up about 4.3%, Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Kemper Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

