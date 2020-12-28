Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kirkland Lake Gold, Endesa and B&G Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL), Endesa SA Madrid (Symbol: ELEZF), and B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 1/14/21, Endesa SA Madrid will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.70 on 1/4/21, and B&G Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 2/1/21. As a percentage of KL's recent stock price of $42.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when KL shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for ELEZF to open 2.54% lower in price and for BGS to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KL, ELEZF, and BGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL):



Endesa SA Madrid (Symbol: ELEZF):



B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, 5.07% for Endesa SA Madrid, and 6.27% for B&G Foods Inc.

In Monday trading, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are currently up about 2.1%, Endesa SA Madrid shares are down about 5.5%, and B&G Foods Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

