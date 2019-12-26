Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kirkland Lake Gold, Colliers International Group and Willis Towers Watson Public

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL), Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI), and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/13/20, Colliers International Group Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.05 on 1/14/20, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of KL's recent stock price of $44.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when KL shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CIGI to open 0.06% lower in price and for WLTW to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KL, CIGI, and WLTW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL):



Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, 0.13% for Colliers International Group Inc, and 1.29% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co.

In Thursday trading, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are currently up about 2.5%, Colliers International Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

