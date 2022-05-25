Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinsale Capital Group, KeyCorp and Live Oak Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), and Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/13/22, KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 6/15/22, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/14/22. As a percentage of KNSL's recent stock price of $205.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when KNSL shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for KEY to open 1.02% lower in price and for LOB to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KNSL, KEY, and LOB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, 4.10% for KeyCorp, and 0.33% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, KeyCorp shares are down about 0.1%, and Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

