Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinross Gold, Carlisle Companies and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/22, Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC), Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/1/22, Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/1/22, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of KGC's recent stock price of $3.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Kinross Gold Corp. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when KGC shares open for trading on 8/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for CSL to open 0.24% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KGC, CSL, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Kinross Gold Corp., 0.96% for Carlisle Companies Inc., and 1.46% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Monday trading, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently off about 2.1%, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

