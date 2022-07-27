Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinder Morgan, HighPeak Energy and Western Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/29/22, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK), and Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 8/15/22, HighPeak Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 8/25/22, and Western Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/12/22. As a percentage of KMI's recent stock price of $18.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when KMI shares open for trading on 7/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for HPK to open 0.10% lower in price and for WES to open 1.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMI, HPK, and WES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK):



Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.15% for Kinder Morgan Inc., 0.40% for HighPeak Energy Inc, and 7.46% for Western Midstream Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, HighPeak Energy Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Western Midstream Partners LP shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.