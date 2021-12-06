Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimco Realty, Gaming & Leisure Properties and American Assets Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/21, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM), Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), and American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimco Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/23/21, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/23/21, and American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/23/21. As a percentage of KIM's recent stock price of $23.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Kimco Realty Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when KIM shares open for trading on 12/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for GLPI to open 1.44% lower in price and for AAT to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KIM, GLPI, and AAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Kimco Realty Corp, 5.77% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc, and 3.34% for American Assets Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp shares are currently up about 2.4%, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and American Assets Trust Inc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

