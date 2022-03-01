Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimberly-Clark, TEGNA and Dominion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 4/4/22, TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 4/1/22, and Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 3/20/22. As a percentage of KMB's recent stock price of $129.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when KMB shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for TGNA to open 0.41% lower in price and for D to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMB, TGNA, and D, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.57% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., 1.65% for TEGNA Inc, and 3.34% for Dominion Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2%, TEGNA Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Dominion Energy Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

