Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kilroy Realty, BancFirst and Camden Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC), BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF), and Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 10/16/19, BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/15/19, and Camden Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 10/17/19. As a percentage of KRC's recent stock price of $77.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Kilroy Realty Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when KRC shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for BANF to open 0.57% lower in price and for CPT to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRC, BANF, and CPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):



BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):



Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for Kilroy Realty Corp, 2.27% for BancFirst Corp. , and 2.90% for Camden Property Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, BancFirst Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and Camden Property Trust shares are trading flat on the day.

