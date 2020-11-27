Ex-Dividend Reminder: KeyCorp, Cathay General Bancorp and Tradeweb Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/20, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY), and Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 12/15/20, Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/11/20, and Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of KEY's recent stock price of $16.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of KeyCorp to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when KEY shares open for trading on 11/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for CATY to open 1.02% lower in price and for TW to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KEY, CATY, and TW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.51% for KeyCorp, 4.08% for Cathay General Bancorp, and 0.53% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.

In Friday trading, KeyCorp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Cathay General Bancorp shares are off about 1.2%, and Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are up about 4.8% on the day.

