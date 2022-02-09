Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kemper, ConnectOne Bancorp and Silicon Motion Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/22, Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/1/22, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/1/22, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of KMPR's recent stock price of $54.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Kemper Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when KMPR shares open for trading on 2/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for CNOB to open 0.39% lower in price and for SIMO to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMPR, CNOB, and SIMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):



Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for Kemper Corp, 1.56% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, and 2.40% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Kemper Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.