Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kelly Services, BWX Technologies and Snap-On

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/19, Kelly Services, Inc. (Symbol: KELYA), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kelly Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/5/19, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/13/19, and Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 12/10/19. As a percentage of KELYA's recent stock price of $21.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Kelly Services, Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when KELYA shares open for trading on 11/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.28% lower in price and for SNA to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KELYA, BWXT, and SNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kelly Services, Inc. (Symbol: KELYA):



BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Kelly Services, Inc., 1.10% for BWX Technologies inc, and 2.62% for Snap-On, Inc..

In Friday trading, Kelly Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, BWX Technologies inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Snap-On, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

