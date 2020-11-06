Ex-Dividend Reminder: KB Home, Entergy and ResMed

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/20, KB Home (Symbol: KBH), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/26/20, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 12/1/20, and ResMed Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/17/20. As a percentage of KBH's recent stock price of $34.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of KB Home to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when KBH shares open for trading on 11/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.89% lower in price and for RMD to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KBH, ETR, and RMD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for KB Home, 3.56% for Entergy Corp, and 0.74% for ResMed Inc..

In Friday trading, KB Home shares are currently off about 2%, Entergy Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and ResMed Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

