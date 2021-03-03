Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kansas City Southern, General Electric and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/21, Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kansas City Southern will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 4/7/21, General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/26/21, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/19/21. As a percentage of KSU's recent stock price of $209.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Kansas City Southern to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when KSU shares open for trading on 3/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for GE to open 0.08% lower in price and for TROX to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KSU, GE, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU):



General Electric Co (Symbol: GE):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Kansas City Southern, 0.31% for General Electric Co, and 1.75% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Kansas City Southern shares are currently down about 0.4%, General Electric Co shares are up about 1%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

