Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kansas City Southern, Amdocs and Yamana Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Kansas City Southern C (Symbol: KSU), Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), and Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kansas City Southern C will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 1/19/22, Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/28/22, and Yamana Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of KSU's recent stock price of $293.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Kansas City Southern C to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when KSU shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for DOX to open 0.48% lower in price and for AUY to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KSU, DOX, and AUY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kansas City Southern C (Symbol: KSU):



Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Kansas City Southern C, 1.92% for Amdocs Ltd., and 2.87% for Yamana Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kansas City Southern C shares are currently down about 1.7%, Amdocs Ltd. shares are up about 0.1%, and Yamana Gold Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.