Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kaman, Korn Ferry and General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/21, Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN), Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY), and General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kaman Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/13/22, Korn Ferry will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/14/22, and General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/25/22. As a percentage of KAMN's recent stock price of $41.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Kaman Corp. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when KAMN shares open for trading on 12/20/21. Similarly, investors should look for KFY to open 0.16% lower in price and for GE to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KAMN, KFY, and GE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN):



Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY):



General Electric Co (Symbol: GE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Kaman Corp., 0.62% for Korn Ferry, and 0.35% for General Electric Co.

In Thursday trading, Kaman Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Korn Ferry shares are up about 0.6%, and General Electric Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

