Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kaiser Aluminum, Celanese and Pembina Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/22/22, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU), Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 8/15/22, Celanese Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 8/8/22, and Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 8/15/22. As a percentage of KALU's recent stock price of $75.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when KALU shares open for trading on 7/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for CE to open 0.59% lower in price and for PBA to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KALU, CE, and PBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU):



Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.08% for Kaiser Aluminum Corp., 2.36% for Celanese Corp, and 6.95% for Pembina Pipeline Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Celanese Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

