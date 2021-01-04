Ex-Dividend Reminder: JPMorgan Chase, Oracle and Kadant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/21, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), and Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 1/31/21, Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/21/21, and Kadant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/4/21. As a percentage of JPM's recent stock price of $127.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when JPM shares open for trading on 1/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for ORCL to open 0.38% lower in price and for KAI to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JPM, ORCL, and KAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for JPMorgan Chase & Co, 1.50% for Oracle Corp, and 0.68% for Kadant Inc.

In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently up about 0.2%, Oracle Corp shares are down about 1.2%, and Kadant Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

