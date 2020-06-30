Ex-Dividend Reminder: JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems and Werner Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/2/20, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), and Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 7/31/20, Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 7/22/20, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/21/20. As a percentage of JPM's recent stock price of $94.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when JPM shares open for trading on 7/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for CSCO to open 0.77% lower in price and for WERN to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JPM, CSCO, and WERN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for JPMorgan Chase & Co, 3.09% for Cisco Systems Inc, and 0.84% for Werner Enterprises, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently up about 1.1%, Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

