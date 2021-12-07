Ex-Dividend Reminder: JOYY, Automatic Data Processing and Star Bulk Carriers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/21, JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/23/21, Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 1/1/22, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 12/22/21. As a percentage of YY's recent stock price of $46.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of JOYY Inc to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when YY shares open for trading on 12/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for ADP to open 0.45% lower in price and for SBLK to open 5.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YY, ADP, and SBLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.39% for JOYY Inc, 1.78% for Automatic Data Processing Inc., and 21.44% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

In Tuesday trading, JOYY Inc shares are currently up about 4.3%, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.