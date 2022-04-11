Ex-Dividend Reminder: JOYY, AT&T and McGrath RentCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/22, JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 4/29/22, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 5/2/22, and McGrath RentCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 4/29/22. As a percentage of YY's recent stock price of $36.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of JOYY Inc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when YY shares open for trading on 4/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 1.46% lower in price and for MGRC to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YY, T, and MGRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



McGrath RentCorp (Symbol: MGRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.53% for JOYY Inc, 5.82% for AT&T Inc, and 2.20% for McGrath RentCorp.

In Monday trading, JOYY Inc shares are currently down about 2.2%, AT&T Inc shares are off about 21%, and McGrath RentCorp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

