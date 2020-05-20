Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, Prudential Financial and First Hawaiian

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/20, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 6/9/20, Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 6/18/20, and First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/5/20. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $149.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when JNJ shares open for trading on 5/22/20. Similarly, investors should look for PRU to open 1.94% lower in price and for FHB to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, PRU, and FHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.71% for Johnson & Johnson, 7.77% for Prudential Financial Inc, and 6.74% for First Hawaiian Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 0.2%, Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 3%, and First Hawaiian Inc shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

