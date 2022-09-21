Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Arcos Dorados Holdings and New Jersey Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/23/22, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO), and New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/14/22, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/30/22, and New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3625 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of JCI's recent stock price of $53.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Johnson Controls International plc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when JCI shares open for trading on 9/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARCO to open 0.54% lower in price and for NJR to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JCI, ARCO, and NJR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO):



New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for Johnson Controls International plc, 2.18% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, and 3.23% for New Jersey Resources Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.3%, and New Jersey Resources Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

