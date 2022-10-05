Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Wiley & Sons, OGE Energy Corp and American Tower Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/22, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 10/26/22, OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4141 on 10/28/22, and American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 10/26/22. As a percentage of WLY's recent stock price of $38.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when WLY shares open for trading on 10/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for OGE to open 1.10% lower in price and for AMT to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLY, OGE, and AMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):



OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.57% for John Wiley & Sons Inc., 4.38% for OGE Energy Corp, and 2.72% for American Tower Corp.

In Wednesday trading, John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, OGE Energy Corp shares are off about 1.5%, and American Tower Corp shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.