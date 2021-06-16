Ex-Dividend Reminder: J&J Snack Foods, DTE Energy and Lamar Advertising

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/21, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), and Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.633 on 7/12/21, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.085 on 7/15/21, and Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of JJSF's recent stock price of $177.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when JJSF shares open for trading on 6/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for DTE to open 0.79% lower in price and for LAMR to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for JJSF, DTE, and LAMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., 3.14% for DTE Energy Co, and 2.83% for Lamar Advertising Co .

In Wednesday trading, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently off about 0.4%, DTE Energy Co shares are up about 0.3%, and Lamar Advertising Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

