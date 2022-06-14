Ex-Dividend Reminder: J&J Snack Foods, Dine Brands Global and Advance Auto Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/22, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.633 on 7/11/22, Dine Brands Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 7/8/22, and Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of JJSF's recent stock price of $125.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when JJSF shares open for trading on 6/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for DIN to open 0.75% lower in price and for AAP to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for JJSF, DIN, and AAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN):



Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., 2.99% for Dine Brands Global Inc, and 3.49% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Dine Brands Global Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

