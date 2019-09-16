Ex-Dividend Reminder: J&J Snack Foods, Best Buy and Aaron's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/19, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), and Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/3/19, Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/10/19, and Aaron's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 10/4/19. As a percentage of JJSF's recent stock price of $189.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when JJSF shares open for trading on 9/18/19. Similarly, investors should look for BBY to open 0.74% lower in price and for AAN to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for JJSF, BBY, and AAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., 2.96% for Best Buy Inc, and 0.23% for Aaron's Inc.

In Monday trading, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Best Buy Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Aaron's Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

