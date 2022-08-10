Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, UMH Properties and A10 Networks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), and A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/26/22, UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/22, and A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $33.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when JEF shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for UMH to open 1.01% lower in price and for ATEN to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, UMH, and ATEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Jefferies Group Inc., 4.05% for UMH Properties Inc, and 1.31% for A10 Networks Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently up about 1.8%, UMH Properties Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and A10 Networks Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.