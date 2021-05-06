Ex-Dividend Reminder: Janus Henderson Group, Schneider Electric and Ethan Allen Interiors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/21, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG), Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF), and Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/27/21, Schneider Electric will pay its annual dividend of $2.60 on 5/12/21, and Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/25/21. As a percentage of JHG's recent stock price of $36.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when JHG shares open for trading on 5/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for SBGSF to open 1.63% lower in price and for ETH to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JHG, SBGSF, and ETH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG):



Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF):



Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares, 1.63% for Schneider Electric, and 3.31% for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently off about 0.5%, Schneider Electric shares are up about 1.5%, and Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

