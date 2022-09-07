Ex-Dividend Reminder: James River Group Holdings, VFC and Harley-Davidson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/22, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR), VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), and Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. James River Group Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/30/22, VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/22, and Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 9/22/22. As a percentage of JRVR's recent stock price of $23.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when JRVR shares open for trading on 9/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for VFC to open 1.23% lower in price and for HOG to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JRVR, VFC, and HOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for James River Group Holdings Ltd., 4.94% for VF Corp., and 1.62% for Harley-Davidson Inc.

In Wednesday trading, James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are currently off about 1.2%, VF Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Harley-Davidson Inc shares are up about 3% on the day.

