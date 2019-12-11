Ex-Dividend Reminder: James River Group Holdings, Steven Madden and Johnson Controls International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR), Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), and Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. James River Group Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/31/19, Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/27/19, and Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/10/20. As a percentage of JRVR's recent stock price of $41.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when JRVR shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for SHOO to open 0.36% lower in price and for JCI to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JRVR, SHOO, and JCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR):



Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for James River Group Holdings Ltd., 1.42% for Steven Madden Ltd., and 2.46% for Johnson Controls International plc.

In Wednesday trading, James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are down about 0.1%, and Johnson Controls International plc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

