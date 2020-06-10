Ex-Dividend Reminder: James River Group Holdings, Garmin and Altria Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR), Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. James River Group Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/30/20, Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 6/30/20, and Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 7/10/20. As a percentage of JRVR's recent stock price of $41.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when JRVR shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for GRMN to open 0.62% lower in price and for MO to open 2.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JRVR, GRMN, and MO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: JRVR):



Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for James River Group Holdings Ltd., 2.49% for Garmin Ltd, and 7.98% for Altria Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Garmin Ltd shares are off about 0.2%, and Altria Group Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

