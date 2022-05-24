Ex-Dividend Reminder: James Hardie Industries, Materion and Masco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/22, James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. James Hardie Industries plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 6/29/22, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/16/22, and Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/13/22. As a percentage of JHX's recent stock price of $25.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of James Hardie Industries plc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when JHX shares open for trading on 5/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.16% lower in price and for MAS to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JHX, MTRN, and MAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX):



Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for James Hardie Industries plc, 0.64% for Materion Corp, and 2.04% for Masco Corp..

In Tuesday trading, James Hardie Industries plc shares are currently down about 5.3%, Materion Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Masco Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

