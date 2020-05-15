Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Engineering Group, Rexnord and Moody's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/20, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J), Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RXN), and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/17/20, Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/8/20, and Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $70.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 5/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for RXN to open 0.31% lower in price and for MCO to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, RXN, and MCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J):



Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RXN):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., 1.24% for Rexnord Corp , and 0.87% for Moody's Corp..

In Friday trading, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.6%, Rexnord Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Moody's Corp. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

