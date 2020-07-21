Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Engineering Group, Pentair and nVent Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/23/20, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J), Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), and nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/21/20, Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/7/20, and nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 8/7/20. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $83.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 7/23/20. Similarly, investors should look for PNR to open 0.45% lower in price and for NVT to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, PNR, and NVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., 1.80% for Pentair PLC, and 3.55% for nVent Electric PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Pentair PLC shares are up about 2%, and nVent Electric PLC shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

