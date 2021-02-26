Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jack in the Box, Yum China Holdings and ICL Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/21, Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/16/21, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/25/21, and ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0265 on 3/16/21. As a percentage of JACK's recent stock price of $102.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when JACK shares open for trading on 3/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.20% lower in price and for ICL to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JACK, YUMC, and ICL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Jack in the Box, Inc., 0.80% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 1.84% for ICL Group Ltd.

In Friday trading, Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and ICL Group Ltd shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.