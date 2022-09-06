Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jack Henry & Associates, Automatic Data Processing and Rogers Communications

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/22, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), and Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/29/22, Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 10/1/22, and Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of JKHY's recent stock price of $192.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when JKHY shares open for trading on 9/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADP to open 0.43% lower in price and for RCI to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JKHY, ADP, and RCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., 1.73% for Automatic Data Processing Inc., and 4.67% for Rogers Communications Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

